With no visual evidence, Jeffery Simmons not fined for spitting

Getty Images

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons avoided a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that the NFL found no visual evidence of Simmons spitting on Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda, who, in postgame interviews, had accused the rookie of doing just that.

Officials didn’t penalize Simmons.

The fine for unsportsmanlike conduct is $14,037.

Earlier this week, Simmons didn’t deny he spit on Yanda.

“I know what I did and what I didn’t do,” Simmons told Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. “My focus is on the Chiefs now. What I did do in this past game and what I didn’t do this last game isn’t going to help us win this week.”

Yanda said after the Titans’ victory over the Ravens that he was speaking out “to put him on notice” with the NFL and officials.