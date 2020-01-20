49ers will wear traditional road attire, no throwbacks for Super Bowl

Getty Images

The 49ers may have wanted to wear their all-white throwbacks for Super Bowl LIV. They won’t.

The team confirmed Monday, via NFL Media, that it will wear its traditional road attire.

The Chiefs, the designated home team, chose to wear their dark jerseys. Thus, the 49ers will wear white jerseys and gold pants.

A report immediately after the game indicated the 49ers requested to wear their all-white throwbacks, and the NFL denied the request. In winning the Super Bowl to end the 1994 season, the 49ers wore the shadow-numbered throwback jerseys they had donned in honor of the NFL’s 75th season.

The 49ers also received permission to wear the all-white throwbacks for their Week 17 game at Seattle.

The good news for San Francisco, though, is the 49ers are 2-0 in Super Bowls when donning the white jersey-gold pants combination, according to NFL Media. The 49ers beat the Bengals in Super Bowl XVI and the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV while wearing their traditional road uniforms.