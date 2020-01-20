Andy Reid celebrates AFC title with a cheeseburger, sleep

Getty Images

Andy Reid ranks seventh on the career wins list. He does not have a Super Bowl championship, but the Chiefs coach gets another shot at completing his Hall of Fame resume Feb. 2.

Reid needs a marketing deal to go with his second Super Bowl trip after being asked how he celebrated the AFC title Sunday night.

“I had a cheeseburger and went to bed,” Reid said Monday, drawing laughter from reporters.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had a bigger party at his house, celebrating with a large group of family and friends from high school and college.

“It took a while to calm down from the excitement of the night,” Shanahan said Monday, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But it was nice to hang out at the house and reminisce about a bunch of things. Usually people making fun of me most of the time and me making fun of them back. It was a good time.”

One of them will have a better time Feb. 2.