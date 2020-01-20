Austin Hooper headed to Pro Bowl in place of George Kittle

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is headed to his second Pro Bowl.

Hooper told Vaughn McClure of ESPN that he is replacing George Kittle. Kittle, of course, won’t play in the all-star game as he is going to the Super Bowl.

Hooper, 25, was the second alternate.

He joins teammates Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett.

Hooper missed three games with a knee injury but still posted career-highs with 75 catches, 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Hooper is scheduled to become a free agent in March but said after the season he hopes to return to Atlanta.