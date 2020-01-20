Bengals hire Steve Jackson as cornerbacks coach

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a couple of additions to their coaching staff on Monday, including the previously reported move to add Al Golden to Zac Taylor’s staff as their linebackers coach.

In addition to Golden, the Bengals have also hired Steve Jackson as their cornerbacks coach. Jackson spent the last two seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Jets and he’s also worked for Tennessee, Detroit, Washington and Buffalo. Jackson played defensive back for the Oilers/Titans for nine years before going into coaching.

Jackson will work with safeties coach Robert Livingston as the Bengals put together their secondary in 2020.

The Bengals also announced that special teams coach Darrin Simmons will also have the title of assistant head coach next season.