Browns keeping Stump Mitchell to coach running backs

Getty Images

New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski plans to retain Stump Mitchell as his running backs coach, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Mitchell, 60, joined the Browns before last season. Nick Chubb proceeded to finish second in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,494, and Kareem Hunt gained 464 yards from scrimmage in eight games.

The Browns finished 12th in rushing.

Mitchell previously coached the running backs in Seattle (1999-2007), Washington (2008-09), Arizona (2013-16) and with the Jets (2017-18).

He played 10 NFL seasons before beginning his coaching career.