Browns to meet with George Paton again this week

Getty Images

The Browns have hired their latest coach, and they could soon be hiring their latest General Manager.

Updated her earlier report that placed Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton firmly in the mix for the job in Cleveland, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns will meet with Paton for a second time later this week. Paton, per multiple reports, recently interviewed Paton for the vacancy created by the firing of John Dorsey.

Cabot also reports that Paton did not travel to Alabama this week with the Vikings’ contingency for the Senior Bowl.

The new G.M. will become the third leg of the stool in Cleveland, with new coach Kevin Stefanski and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta also serving as key members of the management team. Some believe that DePodesta wants Berry and that Stefanki prefers Paton.

However it gets resolved, it’s critical that Stefanski, DePodesta, and whoever the new G.M. is be on the same page. Adversity eventually will strike, and everyone needs to realize that they succeed or fail together.