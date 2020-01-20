Bryan Bulaga knows he may have played his final game for Packers

Getty Images

It crossed Bryan Bulaga‘s mind pregame, but even more after the 49ers built a 27-0 lead. The veteran right tackle may well have played his final game in a Packers uniform.

Bulaga, 30, is scheduled to become a free agent in March after completing a five-year, $33.1 million extension he signed in 2015.

“You think about it before you go out there,” Bulaga said, via Jim Owczarski of packersnews.com. “There’s always potential this is could be the last one. We were in the playoffs, and now that the season’s over, yeah, we’ll see. But I think at first you reflect on the season and think back on success you had and things we did well. There will be a time for the next phase of this thing.”

Bulaga played 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2016 and for only the third time in 10 NFL seasons. He did not play against the Seahawks in the wild-card round because of an illness.

“I mean, it was fun,” Bulaga said. “Definitely appreciate coach [Matt] LaFleur and [offensive line] coach [Adam] Stenavich believing in me, bringing me in and allowing me to stay here and be part of this. It was a lot of fun. it’s been an enjoyable year. I can’t predict what’s going to happen in the future — it’s not really my gig — but all I know is it’s been a good 10 years. It’s been fun. We’ll see what happens.”

Bulaga has never known another NFL home since the Packers made him a first-round choice in 2010. But, after 115 regular-season games and 13 in the postseason, he could have a new one for next season.