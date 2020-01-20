CFL cornerback Tre Roberson drawing plenty of NFL interest

Getty Images

When Tre Roberson arrived in the NFL in 2016, he was an undrafted rookie trying to move from college quarterback to pro cornerback, and he didn’t last long. Now he’s coming back, and NFL teams believe Roberson has staying power.

Roberson played two strong seasons at cornerback for the Calgary Stampeders and is now a free agent looking to get to the NFL, and about half the league is interested: According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, 14 teams will work Roberson out, and he has as much momentum as any CFL player in recent memory.

Among teams that have already worked Roberson out are the 49ers, Vikings, Lions, Bears, Chargers, Buccaneers, Colts, Patriots and Cardinals, and he has more workouts coming.

Roberson originally played quarterback at Indiana, but lost the starting job to Nate Sudfeld, who is now a backup for the Eagles. He then transferred to Illinois State and was their starting quarterback for two seasons. As an undrafted rookie in 2016, Roberson signed with the Vikings and spent most of the 2016 season on their practice squad. He then spent the 2017 offseason on the Vikings’ roster before being cut just before the start of the season.

Now Roberson will have his pick of NFL teams. He will likely choose a team some time in the next few months, before offseason workouts begin.