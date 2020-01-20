Chiefs have no injuries from AFC Championship Game

Getty Images

The Chiefs are healthy coming out of the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said today that his team has no injuries to report from Sunday’s win over the Titans.

That’s very good news for the Chiefs, who should be feeling very good about their health in two weeks against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. They’re as healthy as they’ve been all season.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Chiefs had only three players listed on the injury report: Chris Jones, who played through a calf injury, and Matt Moore and LeSean McCoy, both of whom were listed as questionable with an illness. Moore and McCoy didn’t play on Sunday, but that was just a team decision, and not the result of their illnesses.

The Chiefs’ 53-player roster is about as healthy as a team can be heading into the Super Bowl.