DeAndre Hopkins broke a rib in loss to Chiefs

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins injured his ribs at one point in the first half of the team’s playoff loss to the Chiefs and went for X-rays during halftime before returning to action.

While that might have suggested a fairly clean bill of health, it appears Hopkins didn’t avoid a broken bone. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Hopkins played through the rest of the game with a broken rib.

Hopkins had four catches for 59 yards in the second half and finished the day with nine catches for 118 yards. He only missed three offensive snaps during the game.

There’s no word on Hopkins’ recovery timetable, but it shouldn’t be an injury that affects him once it is time for the Texans to resume football activities. The wideout did pull out of this week’s Pro Bowl due to the injury, however.