Derrick Henry will cry first, worry about contract later

Getty Images

Derrick Henry carried the Titans as far as he could.

The fact he was finally stopped, one game short of the destination, made it an emotional night for him.

Via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, the Titans running back said he “could have done more for the team,” after being held to 69 yards on 19 carries against the Chiefs.

“I’ll definitely shed a couple of tears,” Henry said. “Just because I love my teammates. I love playing football, I love competing and I love my teammates. Those guys helped me get through a lot.”

Part of the reason the feelings were so intense is the possibility that team as presently constructed may not last.

Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill will both be free agents this offseason, along with 17 other Titans.

“Throughout the whole season, you have to stick together through all the adversity,” Henry said. “We have a lot of great guys in the locker room. It’s football, you know the locker room is going to change. Right now, we just lost a game. I am not even thinking about no contracts or things like that. When that time comes, I am sure it will get worked out.”

That’s a confidence that stems from the kind of performances he turned in previously in the playoffs. Running for 182 yards against the Patriots and 195 against the Ravens showed the value he has to them. And while paying running backs might not be fashionable, the Titans found a formula that works, and expecting anyone else to carry them the way Henry did seems misguided.