Getty Images

New Giants coach Joe Judge is reaching into his Patriots past for a possible staff addition.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Giants will interview former Dolphins offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo for their offensive line coach job.

DeGuglielmo worked with Judge in New England from 2014-15.

Since then, he worked the Chargers, the Dolphins twice, and the Colts, with each stint lasting one year.