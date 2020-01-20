Jack Conklin: In perfect world, I’ll be back with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are clearing out their lockers on Monday and some of the team’s players are contemplating what the future will hold.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is in that group. The Titans declined their option on the 2016 first-round pick’s contract for the 2020 season, so he’s set for free agency if he doesn’t work out a new deal with the team. Conklin called that his preferred outcome on Monday.

“In a perfect world I would love to be back with this team,” Conklin said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

Conklin missed seven games in 2018 because of knee injuries and a concussion, but started every other game the Titans have played since selecting him with the eighth overall pick in 2016.

Keeping Conklin could get complicated for the Titans if they also plan to hold onto quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry. Teams will have the ability to use both the franchise and transition tag if no new CBA is in place by the start of the new league year, but that wouldn’t keep all three of their impending free agent starters on offense from hitting the open market.