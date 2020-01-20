Jack Doyle replaces Travis Kelce on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Travis Kelce was selected to the Pro Bowl late in the regular season, but the Chiefs tight end is headed to the Super Bowl and that means someone else will be taking his place in Orlando this week.

Colts tight end Jack Doyle has been tabbed to take Kelce’s spot. It’s the second time he’s been selected to the game.

Doyle was limited to six games in 2018 because of hip and kidney injuries, but returned to start all 16 games this season. He caught 43 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts were happy enough about that production to sign Doyle to a three-year extension in December.

With Doyle set for Orlando, the Colts will have four representatives in this week’s game.