Jaire Alexander broke thumb during Sunday’s game

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander left the NFC Championship Game with a thumb injury and did not return.

X-rays revealed a fracture in Alexander’s right thumb, and he left the stadium wearing a cast, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Silverstein asked Alexander about surgery, and Alexander said, “Even if I do, I’m not having it.”

Alexander played 34 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

The good news is: Alexander should heal in plenty of time for organized team activities.