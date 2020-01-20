Jimmy Garoppolo: Running game made my life easy

Getty Images

It looked for a time like the 49ers might tie the 1973 Dolphins for the fewest pass attempts in a postseason game as Jimmy Garroppolo remained stuck on six attempts from late in the second quarter until the game moved into the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo went back to the air after the Packers drew within 14 points, however, and ended the night with eight attempts, including a pair of completions that set up the field goal that made the final score 37-20. That left the 49ers tied for the third-fewest attempts in playoff history.

It also left Garoppolo joking about talking to head coach Kyle Shanahan about getting himself some more work in the future.

“Gotta talk to Kyle or something, man,” Garoppolo said in his postgame press conference. “We were running the hell out of the ball tonight. It made my life very easy back there. I think we only had like eight pass attempts. So it was a fun night.”

Garoppolo was more active in the regular season meeting between the teams, but said the Packers “wanted to take those [chances] away and open up the running lane.” The 49ers were more than willing to take what the defense gave them all the way to Super Bowl LIV.