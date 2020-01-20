Joe Montana will attend Super Bowl LIV knowing he can’t lose

Getty Images

Joe Montana hasn’t attended many (any?) Super Bowls since his last as a player, a 55-10 victory over the Broncos to end the 1989 season. He even skipped Super Bowl XL when the league honored the MVPs from the previous 39 Super Bowls.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, though, told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that he plans to attend Super Bowl LIV in what some have billed as the “Joe Bowl.”

Montana played for both teams.

“It’s hard to pick between,” Montana told Farmer. “Yeah, we live here in San Francisco, so there’s a little bit of a different feel, just because you don’t have that touch with Kansas City all the time. But there’s a place in my heart for them both. Kansas City was so good and accepting of us coming in there. It’s not easy, and there’s a lot of expectation.

“But like [wife] Jen says, I’m guaranteed my team will win.”

Montana spent 13 seasons with the 49ers, winning four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVP awards. His last two seasons were in Kansas City.

Montana, 63, also has a special place in his heart for his hometown team.

“Here’s how it goes,” Montana said. “I played in San Francisco, played in Kansas City, but I grew up in Pittsburgh when they were winning Super Bowls when I was a kid. So you can add the Steelers to that list of confusion. In fact, I actually tried to go to Pittsburgh before I got to Kansas City. Tried to just go home.”

Montana has jerseys hanging side by side in his San Francisco home. One is the last uniform he wore with the 49ers and the other is his last with the Chiefs.

So, as a former player on both teams, Montana can’t lose.