Kerry Coombs leaving Titans to become Ohio State’s defensive coordinator

The Titans’ season ended less than 24 hours ago and the team’s coaching staff has already changed.

According to multiple reports, secondary coach Kerry Coombs is leaving the team in order to return to Ohio State as the program’s defensive coordinator.

Coombs spent six seasons at the school before joining Buckeye alum Mike Vrabel‘s staff in Tennessee. He was an assistant defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at the end of that stint. He also worked as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach in Columbus.

Former 49ers assistant Jeff Hafley was the secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator with Greg Mattison at Ohio State in 2019. Hafley left to become the head coach at Boston College while Mattison, who spent two years running the Ravens defense, is still on the staff.