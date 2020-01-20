Norma Hunt’s 54th Super Bowl will be a special one

Getty Images

Norma Hunt, the wife of the late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, has attended all prior 53 Super Bowls. She’ll be in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, the first in which the Chiefs will be participating after winning the trophy named for Lamar.

Via the Kansas City Star, Norma Hunt’s streak of attending all Super Bowls will continue, as the Chiefs (who qualified for two of the first four) return for the first time in 50 years.

After it was presented to the Chiefs on Sunday, Norma Hunt kissed for the the trophy, which acquired Lamar’s name 36 years ago.

“He loved the fans more than any person than I have ever known,” Norma Hunt said of Lamar, who died in 2006, during Sunday’s trophy presentation, via the Star. “Plus great coach, great staff, great team, great fans.”

“It’s a tremendous day for our family and to see my mom get to hold and kiss this trophy really means a lot,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told the media.

The next challenge, obviously, becomes wining the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970, when Hank Stram and company 65 toss power trapped their way to a win over the Vikings in the last game played before the NFL-AFL merger.