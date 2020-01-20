Officials may have been alerted to penalty by Tony Romo’s comments

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2020, 9:34 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL does not have a “sky judge,” the oft-proposed official who watches the TV feed of the game and tells the officials on the field anything they missed. But Tony Romo may have served that role during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

With the Titans’ defense on the field late in the fourth quarter, Romo mentioned on the CBS broadcast that Tennessee had 12 players on the field. Initially, the flag wasn’t thrown. But after a delay, it was. Romo mocked the officials for how long it took them.

“There’s a flag which they should have called 10 minutes ago when I said there were 12 people on the field. I think they just decided to start talking about it now: ‘Can they play with 12?’ ‘Nope, it’s 11.’ ‘You’re sure?’ ‘Yes. Can’t play with 12. We’ve still got that rule,'” Romo jokingly narrated as the officials discussed the play.

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, now an officiating analyst for NBC, wrote on Twitter that it looked like the New York officiating office got in touch with the referee on the field after Romo pointed out the missed call. That’s a violation of the league’s policies, but it’s an open secret that it sometimes happens.

“If they want to officiate from ‘above’ then change the rule and do it,” McAulay wrote.

It doesn’t speak well for the officials that Romo saw the penalty before they did, but sometimes someone in a booth with a monitor has a better view of the field than the officials have. Perhaps it’s time for the NFL to add an official in a booth with a monitor.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Officials may have been alerted to penalty by Tony Romo’s comments

  2. They used to have a sky official whistle down reviews. Worked well. Couple of these calls were reversed that way in the 1986 Super bowl. How old do some of ya feel now? Lol

  4. Just another example of how pathetic the officiating has been this year. Maybe the NFL will try to fine Romo to try to cover up the buffoonery of the referees.

  6. That’s my Tony!!! He has more football acumen in his pinkie, than Jason Garrett EVER had in his entire body! Just what “HC” decides that a 4th round rookie, in 2016, should go against AR in a PO game??? smh…This was the best team ever assembled in Tony’s career! We would not have even made 8-8, had it not been for Romo carrying the team on his back, and changing the putrid plays 😦 It literally makes me sick, to think of the players and probably good assistant coaches, that Garrett outlasted. Thank God, after a decade of pure FUTILITY, we have a new HC 🙂 I am still doing my HAPPY DANCE….lol…. BTW, good luck Giants! You are going to need it….

  7. It was obvious that Romo tipped them off. “New York wants to change the call” has become a catch phrase when we watch games. It is a terrible look for the integrity of the game.

    Hmm, does NY want a certain team to advance?

  8. “If they want to officiate from ‘above’ then change the rule and do it,” McAulay wrote.
    ______________________

    Amen! But it won’t, because that’d make sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!