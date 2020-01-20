Report: Browns are expected to hire Bill Callahan

Getty Images

It looks like the Browns will have a top assistant with head coaching experience working under Kevin Stefanski in his first year as the boss in Cleveland.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bill Callahan is expected to take a job on the Browns staff as the offensive line coach. Callahan has done that job for the Jets, Cowboys and Washington over the last 12 years and has also held offensive coordinator and assistant head coach titles over that span.

He also served as the interim head coach in Washington for the final 11 games of this season. He went 3-8 and was 15-17 over two seasons as the Raiders head coach. Callahan also was the head coach at the University of Nebraska from 2004-2007.

The Browns are also expected to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, although that will have to wait a couple of weeks for the 49ers defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator to wrap up his current responsibilities.