Report: Graham Harrell not expected to leave USC for Eagles OC job

It appears the Eagles will be hiring someone other than Graham Harrell as their next offensive coordinator.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Harrell is expected to remain in that role at the University of Southern California. Harrell took over the USC job last January after Kliff Kingsbury took the Cardinals head coaching job.

The Eagles interviewed Harrell last week. Like Kingsbury, Harrell was a Texas Tech quarterback under Mike Leach and Harrell went on to work for Leach at Washington State before moving on to North Texas and USC.

The search to replace Mike Groh has also seen Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban decline an interview request. There’s been talk of interest in Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, although it is unclear if the Chiefs would allow him to interview for the post in Philadelphia.