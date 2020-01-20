Report: Panthers hire Samir Suleiman from Steelers

Getty Images

The Panthers have made another hire, and this one wasn’t from Baylor.

According to Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers are hiring Steelers football administration coordinator Samir Suleiman.

Suleiman will replace Rob Rogers in the salary cap position. Rogers left for Washington to join coach Ron Rivera there.

Suleiman has been with the Steelers since 2013, and he has a rather interesting history in the league.

He filed a grievance against the Browns in 2009, and was reprimanded by the Rams for leaving a threatening message on the voicemail of then-local newspaper columnist Bernie Miklasz. After a report that he was stabbing former coach Mike Martz in the back. Suleiman left Miklasz message that said: “Tell your source I’m not a back-stabber, I’m a f–king throat-slasher, and he’ll know the difference before it’s all said and done.”