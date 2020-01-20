Tevin Coleman dislocated his shoulder

Getty Images

After beating the Packers on Sunday night, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was hopeful that running back Tevin Coleman would be able to play in the Super Bowl after injuring his shoulder.

Shanahan gave an update on Coleman’s condition at a Monday press conference and continued to be optimistic about Coleman’s outlook. Shanahan said that Coleman dislocated his shoulder and that it was popped back into place on Sunday.

Shanahan said he expects Coleman will have a “good chance” of playing against the Chiefs, although he noted not to hold him to that because they are still waiting for results of an MRI.

Whatever the results of the tests, Coleman will likely be getting plenty of rest this week with an eye on returning to health in time for Super Bowl LIV.