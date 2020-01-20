Two more Titans added to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

It’s not Miami, but two more Titans are heading to Florida to play another game.

The Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey have been added to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones in the all-star game.

They’ll join running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern in the consolation prize game.

Tannehill had an eye-opening season after replacing Marcus Mariota as starter, posting a 117.5 passer rating, with 22 touchdowns and six touchdowns. The Titans won nine of his 13 starts.

Casey’s making his fifth straight Pro Bowl.