Tyreek Hill made an interesting choice during Sunday’s pre-game introductions

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, already a controversial figure for off-field incidents and allegations, created a stir before Sunday’s AFC Championship game began.

During pre-game introductions, Hill got on all fours and then lifted a leg, mimicking a urinating dog.

Then-Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was flagged and fined for the same maneuver after scoring a touchdown during the 2017 season. The league has not responded to a request for comment from PFT as to whether Hill faces discipline for Sunday’s incident.

Via ESPN.com, Hill did not have a post-game media availability. Apparently, no one else from the Chiefs talked about the incident after the 35-27 victory.

Hills registered a pair of touchdowns during the game. He did not pay homage to OBJ (or Doug Baldwin) after either score.