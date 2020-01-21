49ers embracing “Mobile to Miami” status

Getty Images

A year ago this week, the 49ers were preparing to coach the South team in the Senior Bowl.

As January travel destinations go, they prefer making plans to go to Miami for the Super Bowl.

But that rapid shift, from being one of the worst teams in the league to having a chance to play for the title might have been born on the Gulf Coast last January.

“We had a special dinner down there in Mobile, and somebody coined the statement, ‘Mobile to Miami,’” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sure enough, here we are. It’s pretty awesome.”

There were even T-shirts printed, but there are some tangible reminders on their roster of that week in Alabama.

After coaching South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a week, they drafted him in the second round and he’s become a quick contributor. They coached against Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and picked him in the fifth round and he filled in well while Kwon Alexander was injured.

The benefits seem to run deeper than a couple of players as part of a quick rebuild and a snappy slogan.

“Right here: Moblie to Miami,” Lynch said, referring to the shirt. “We talked about that while we were down in Mobile last year. If you’re coaching the Senior Bowl, you probably didn’t have a really good year. We met before we went and said, ‘Let’s make the best out of it.’ Some of the fruits of that labor: Deebo Samuel. We coached him all week. Dre Greenlaw was on the opposing team.

“Getting to spend a week around those guys was awesome.”

Their current turnaround will offer some hope to the Lions and Bengals, so their coaching staffs can dream of travel plans for Tampa in 2021, even if it doesn’t look as good on a T-shirt.