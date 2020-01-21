Anthony Castonzo still undecided about future

Getty Images

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo has not made a decision on his future yet.

Castonzo, 31, said immediately after the season that he would take some time to figure out if he wants to play a 10th season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“I know he’s working through that decision,” Colts coach Frank Reich said at the Senior Bowl, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Hopefully there will be some news before too long. We’ll see how that plays out.”

The Colts want Castonzo to return, Erickson reports.

Castonzo has no health issues but instead cited “personal reasons” for his uncertainty about next season. He played all 1,077 snaps in 2019 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time.

Castonzo will not play in the Pro Bowl, with Houston’s Laremy Tunsil and Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown as the AFC’s tackles.

“I think he should be in there,” Reich said. “I don’t even understand [how Castonzo has never made the Pro Bowl].”