Corey Liuget settles lawsuit against trainer over PED suspension

Getty Images

Bills defensive lineman Corey Liuget has settled a lawsuit against his former trainer that was set to go to trial early next month.

Liuget was suspended four games to open the 2018 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Liuget alleged that trainer Ian Danney injected him with what Danney called an “over-the-counter anti-inflammatory” two days before Liuget failed the drug test in 2017.

In the lawsuit, Liuget said that Danney later told him it was a prescription medication and alleged it was actually a banned substance under the league’s PED policy. Danney denied that allegation and Liuget sought at least $15 million in damages in the suit.

Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reports that a notice in California federal court showed that the case has been resolved. There is no word on the terms of the resolution.

Liuget opened last season with the Raiders and closed it with the Bills. He had 13 tackles and a sack in 10 appearances and is set to become a free agent in March.