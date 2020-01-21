Dak Prescott’s contract is Cowboys’ “No. 1 priority” in offseason

Getty Images

It’s really no secret. The Cowboys have one job this offseason.

That’s getting Dak Prescott signed to a long-term deal.

“It’s been urgent for us,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “We certainly want to get that done. That’s our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason is to . . . hopefully find some resolution to it and get that done.”

The Cowboys came close to an extension with Prescott before the season started, Jones previously said. It didn’t happen, so Prescott played out his rookie deal.

Jones said priority “No. 2” is getting a contract completed with receiver Amari Cooper, who also is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

The Cowboys have no meetings scheduled with either Prescott or Cooper’s agents at the Senior Bowl.

“If I happen to run into them, I’m more than happy to visit with them,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I know them both well.”