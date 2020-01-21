Dave Caldwell: Yannick Ngakoue deal should be done “relatively easily”

Getty Images

It should go without saying, but General Manager Dave Caldwell said it anyway: The Jaguars want defensive end Yannick Ngakoue back.

“[We] would love to have him back,” Caldwell said Tuesday, via John Oehser of the team website.

Ngakoue has completed his rookie deal, set to become a free agent in March. Jadeveon Clowney, Shaq Barrett, Matthew Judon and Bud Dupree are other top pass rushers not under contract for 2020.

In 63 games, Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles and 42 tackles for loss.

Thus, he will cost the Jaguars a lot of money to re-sign, but they seem confident they can get it done.