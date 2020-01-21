Four more Vikings head to the Pro Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2020, 10:07 AM EST
Pro Bowl snubs mean little because players who should have been named to the initial team quite often make it. Case in point: Kirk Cousins, who had the best season of his career, should have been a Pro Bowler from the get-go.

He now is.

Cousins is one of four more Vikings players who are heading to Orlando! for the NFL’s all-star game, pushing the number of players who will be wearing purple helmets and blue shirts to eight on Sunday. Cousins replaces Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who presumably is “injured.” Even if he’s not, he’s smart enough not to mess with the Pro Bowl after emerging from 18 games at age 36 with the ability to walk.

Also heading to Florida is Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. The first-team All-Pro who somehow wasn’t a first-announced Pro Bowler replaces Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen replaces 49ers rookie Nick Bosa, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes fills in for Richard Sherman.

Yes, somehow, Rhodes is a Pro Bowler. Once one of the best corners in the game, Rhodes has slipped badly over the past two years, most notably in 2019. But reputation counts for a lot when it comes to picking all-star teams, and Rhodes will be there along with seven of his teammates.

Initially voted to the NFC team were running back Dalvin Cook, safety Harrison Smith, and defensive end Danielle Hunter. Fullback C.J. Ham replaces 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

  1. Rhodes? Seriously? As a Viking fan, that is a joke. He is nowhere near pro bowl level anymore.

  5. Cousins and Kendricks should’ve been in originally. Rhodes? Well, maybe it’ll boost his spirits a bit. I’m not sure he’s going to be in the league in 2 years, much less the Vikings next year. Nice that Griff made it as an alternate and happy for Ham.

  6. How many cornerbacks turned this gig down before Xavier Rhodes was even considered? You literally could have raffled the position off to a fan and would get a better option at CB

  7. If this isn’t more proof that this team has the most talented roster in the NFL, I don’t know what is! So deep at every position. Best in class at all of the skill positions. Now, the coaching staff is set for success. Sit back and enjoy the dynasty!

  8. National reports are saying Cousins got in for an injured Aaron Rodgers. I’ve never heard of a player backing out of the Pro Bowl from a injured ego
    ——
    What’s funny is your team lost by the same margin and only managed to score half as many points just 8 days ago.

  9. We all saw this coming, the Vikings will need to begin their rebuild sooner than later. Need to cut some of those high dollar defenders immediately.

    Looks like Rob Brzezinski IS NOT a Magician in any shape or form what so ever!!

  12. Rodgers injured? Oh oh, there goes the softness.
    ——
    It’s like some of you just became football fans last week.

  13. The Pro Bowl is actually more harm than good for many teams. Playing in it makes a player more expensive to re-sign. There is also the risk of injury. Worst of all is that if a player is playing in the Pro Bowl, his team isn’t going to the Super Bowl. If the 49ers were not playing in the Super Bowl, then perhaps some of their snubbed players, including Jimmy G., may be going to the Pro Bowl. But who cares about that meaningless game. Jimmy G. does not care about no Pro Bowl. He wants to win the Super Bowl. Let Russell Wilson be the Pro Bowl MVP for the next 10-15 years in a row, and I will be happy as I can be.

  19. World Class 1.2 billion dollar monument to minisoda stupidity stadium.
    World Class 0-4 Super bowl losing record.
    World Class 30 loses in playoffs record
    World Class 2 times only team to start season 5-0 and miss playoffs record.

    Hey Alan Light, yea you’re right. Lots of World Class failure to celebrate in minisoda.

