Four more Vikings head to the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Pro Bowl snubs mean little because players who should have been named to the initial team quite often make it. Case in point: Kirk Cousins, who had the best season of his career, should have been a Pro Bowler from the get-go.

He now is.

Cousins is one of four more Vikings players who are heading to Orlando! for the NFL’s all-star game, pushing the number of players who will be wearing purple helmets and blue shirts to eight on Sunday. Cousins replaces Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who presumably is “injured.” Even if he’s not, he’s smart enough not to mess with the Pro Bowl after emerging from 18 games at age 36 with the ability to walk.

Also heading to Florida is Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. The first-team All-Pro who somehow wasn’t a first-announced Pro Bowler replaces Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen replaces 49ers rookie Nick Bosa, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes fills in for Richard Sherman.

Yes, somehow, Rhodes is a Pro Bowler. Once one of the best corners in the game, Rhodes has slipped badly over the past two years, most notably in 2019. But reputation counts for a lot when it comes to picking all-star teams, and Rhodes will be there along with seven of his teammates.

Initially voted to the NFC team were running back Dalvin Cook, safety Harrison Smith, and defensive end Danielle Hunter. Fullback C.J. Ham replaces 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.