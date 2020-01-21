Frank Clark says he’s proving the doubters wrong

Getty Images

The Chiefs gave up a first-round pick and a second-round pick to acquire Frank Clark from the Seahawks before the season, then they signed him to a five-year, $104 million contract. Many observers thought they gave up too much.

Clark heard those doubts, and says they’re motivating him now, as he has recorded four sacks through two postseason games.

“You’ve seen all the bad things they were saying about us. You’ve seen all the bad things they were saying about Frank Clark,” Clark said, via the Associated Press. “One thing they didn’t know is how long the season was.”

Clark said he thinks people are taking notice of what kind of player he is in the playoffs.

“Go hard on every play and never give up. I’m just trying to go out there and prove myself to everybody and show who is one of the best defensive ends in the world is,” Clark said.

Everyone will see what kind of player Clark is in the Super Bowl.