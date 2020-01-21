Hue Jackson doesn’t think people should judge him on Cleveland

AP

Hue Jackson would like to get back into coaching, but hasn’t been overwhelmed with offers since being fired by the Browns.

It appears going 3-36-1 is the kind of thing some people hold against you.

But while coaching in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last week, Jackson justified his own resume.

“My coaching record over 32 years speaks for itself,” Jackson said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I don’t think 2½ years at Cleveland should tarnish my whole career but at the same time people have to know that you are out there and are willing and able to work.”

Jackson did have an 8-8 season in his one year as head coach with the Raiders in 2011, but otherwise built a solid resume as an offensive resume.

He said he watched games last year and realized he wanted to be involved again, but he avoided watching Browns games.

“That’s where the itch comes from. You miss the smell of the grass, the players, the camaraderie and all the process you went through,” he said. “When you look back there are a ton of things I would do different. For one I would have never gave up play-calling.”

Jackson isn’t the only coach who would like to strike Cleveland from the record book, and while it clearly wasn’t all his fault, he also failed to win in a more spectacular way than others.