J.J. Watt to host Saturday Night Live

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt would prefer to spend February 1 in Miami, getting ready to play in the Super Bowl the next day. But he’s got a pretty good secondary option in New York that night.

Watt will host Saturday Night Live on February 1, the show announced today.

Past SNL hosts from the NFL include Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Tom Brady, John Madden, Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Deion Sanders, O.J. Simpson and Fran Tarkenton. Memorable sketches include Peyton Manning as a United Way volunteer who took a game of youth football way too seriously, and Montana as Sincere Guy Stu, Phil Hartman’s painfully honest roommate.

Watt has often spent the night before the Super Bowl receiving an award at the NFL Honors event, but this year, after he missed half the season with an injury, he is not likely to win an award and will instead be showing off his comedy chops.