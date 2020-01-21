Jalen Hurts has a “boulder” on his shoulder

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts went 38-4 in his career as a starter. Yet, Hurts faces questions about his ability to play quarterback in the NFL.

That’s why he said he carries a “boulder” on his shoulder.

“He’s been successful everywhere he’s been,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, via John Zenor of the Associated Press. “He really is a little bit like an NFL quarterback in the sense that he had to go quickly and pick up an offense and really prove himself as a leader in a new program in a short period of time, which he did. He had a great year.”

“Those are things that we get a chance now to see in person. Get to know the kid a little bit more. I’m excited about. He certainly had a great college career. He’s put himself in a good position.”

This week at the Senior Bowl, Hurts is wearing a helmet with OU on the right side and his old Alabama No. 2 on the left.

He went 26-2 at Alabama before Tua Tagovailoa replaced him, prompting Hurts to transfer to Oklahoma. Hurts was 12-2 last season, passing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 scores.

“I win,” Hurts said.

Still, Hurts has a lot to prove to scouts in the pre-draft process.

“I don’t want to get into comparisons [with other prospects],” Hurts said. “That’s kind of like the kiss of death. I try to be the best version of myself. Go out there and try to win, try to lead my guys, build relationships with my guys. Win ball games.”