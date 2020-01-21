Jarvis Landry not expected to have hip surgery

Getty Images

Odell Beckham is recovering from core muscle surgery, but the Browns’ other 1,000-yard wideout is not expected to have an operation this offseason.

Jarvis Landry dealt with a hip injury for most of the second half of the season and there was discussion about offseason surgery as the year wound down. Landry has not pulled out of the Pro Bowl, however, and it doesn’t appear he’ll be a late scratch.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported on Tuesday that Landry won’t have surgery on his hip and several others confirmed that is the case. When surgery was being talked about, word was that Landry would miss 6-8 months so this course of action should leave him available for work much earlier.

Landry led the Browns with 83 catches, 1,174 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.