Join us in Miami

NBC Sports

For the first time ever, we’re having a live event.

God help us.

Next Wednesday at the Playwright Irish Pub in South Beach, Simms and I will tape the #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned Joint Mega Picks podcast before a live audience whoever shows up. Register here.

Just like your annual subscription to PFT, admission is free. I’m also buying the first round of drinks. (Simms may or may not provide the first round of something else.)

We’ll also have special guests. So special that I don’t even know who they are. (They possibly don’t either.)

However it plays out, it’s definitely a first — and it could be the only one that ever happens.