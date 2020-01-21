Julian Edelman had shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman headed into the offseason in need of two surgeries and he’s checked one off the list.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Edelman had a surgical procedure on his shoulder last week. It is not expected to require a lengthy recovery process, which is good news for a player who is also going to have to recover from knee surgery before getting back on the field.

The surgeries will continue what’s already been an eventful offseason for Edelman. The wideout was arrested for misdemeanor vandalism in Beverly Hills earlier this month after he jumped on a Mercedes and damaged it.

Edelman was a regular on the Patriots injury report during the 2019 season, but played every game and caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards — a career high for the wideout — and six touchdowns.