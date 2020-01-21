Kenny Golladay named to Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

There’s still time to cram a few last-minute replacements into the Pro Bowl, and a deserving Lion has been added to the mix.

The Lions announced that wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been added to the all-star game.

He’s replacing Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin, who pulled out because of injury.

Despite playing half the year without quarterback Matthew Stafford, Golladay turned in an impressive season, leading the league with 11 touchdown receptions.

The 2017 third-rounder caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards last season.