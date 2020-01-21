Kenny Golladay named to Pro Bowl roster

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 21, 2020, 10:13 AM EST
There’s still time to cram a few last-minute replacements into the Pro Bowl, and a deserving Lion has been added to the mix.

The Lions announced that wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been added to the all-star game.

He’s replacing Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin, who pulled out because of injury.

Despite playing half the year without quarterback Matthew Stafford, Golladay turned in an impressive season, leading the league with 11 touchdown receptions.

The 2017 third-rounder caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards last season.

4 responses to “Kenny Golladay named to Pro Bowl roster

  1. Chris Godwin was in over Golladay? Not taking anything away from anyone else but over 1100 yards leading the leauge in TDs with undrafted rookie throwing you the ball for most of the year? On a team with no running game? Golladay could really be a monster in the right situation.

  2. nflfollower says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:24 am
    Chris Godwin was in over Golladay? Not taking anything away from anyone else but over 1100 yards leading the leauge in TDs with undrafted rookie throwing you the ball for most of the year? On a team with no running game? Golladay could really be a monster in the right situation
    —————————————————————————————
    Agree . If he has a healthy Stafford for all of next year along with a second year of Bevell’s downfield passing attack he could really emerge as one of the elite receivers in the league .

  4. This is crap the fact he wasn’t there in t he first place.

    1000 yards, league leading 11 td’s with backup/rookie qb’s throwing him the ball for half the season.

    If they just had a winning coach..oh wait, they did, they fired him..oh what would we give for a component GM and ownership

    Detroit deserves better

