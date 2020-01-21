Lane Johnson added to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was sidelined by an ankle injury in the final weeks of the team’s season, but he’s apparently well enough to get back on the field.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that Johnson has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Johnson was less than enthusiastic about the initial selections to the team as there weren’t any right tackles selected. Tyron Smith of the Cowboys and Terron Armstead of the Saints round out the position group.

Right guard Brandon Brooks, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, center Jason Kelce, and long snapper Rick Lovato were also selected to the team, although Brooks won’t take part due to a shoulder injury.