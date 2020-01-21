Las Vegas Strip reportedly will be closed to traffic during the NFL draft

Getty Images

As the NFL draft moves from city to city, city after city is bending over backwards to accommodate the ultimately reality show about nothing.

Las Vegas will be bent backward more than any other city ever has. As reported by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the legendary Strip will close to traffic for the three days of the draft, from April 23-25.

The goal will be to accommodate the 400,000 fans who are expected to attend the draft. And the draft stage is expected to be located at the Bellagio, with the fountains there being the “showpiece” of the event.

Beyond the three-day closure of the strip, this plan would result in traffic in front of the fountains to be reduced to two lanes “for a significant period surrounding the draft.”

Details regarding the draft are expected to be announced today, when the Clark County Commission reviews and approves the proposed plans.