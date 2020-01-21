Lions say defensive playcalling duties haven’t been discussed yet

Getty Images

The Lions have a new defensive coordinator in place, but Cory Undlin said that there’s at least one significant conversation still to come with head coach Matt Patricia about the plans for 2020 season.

Undlin spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday and he was asked whether he or Patricia will call the defensive plays this season. Undlin, who replaced Paul Pasqualoni, said that discussion will come after they return to Detroit from Mobile.

Undlin didn’t share too many other details about the defense during his media session.

“It’s going to be full of guys that play with their hair on fire,” Undlin said, via the team’s website. “That love to be out there on every snap and the guys that know what to do. That’s it, without getting into the scheme-aspect of it, and we’ll figure out the scheme when we get back, but they’re going to like what they see when they go out there.

It wasn’t clear whether Patricia or Pasqualoni was calling the plays over the course of the 2019 season. Those decisions didn’t work out often enough for Detroit, which is a big part of why Undlin is now in town.