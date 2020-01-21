NFL announces 115 players giving up college eligibility to enter draft

Getty Images

The deadline for players to give up their remaining collegiate eligibility in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft was last Friday and the league announced the names of all the players who have opted to go that route on Tuesday.

Sixteen players who earned degrees without exhausting their eligibility have opted to enter the professional ranks and 99 other underclassmen have declared for the draft. The total of 115 players is down from the record-high of 135 players in 2018.

The players who have graduated are:

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona St.

Oluwole Betiku, DE, Illinois

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU

Quartney Davis, WR, Texans A&M

Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Keith Ismael, C, San Diego St.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame

Terrell Lewis, edge rusher, Alabama

Jordan Love, QB, Utah St.

Elorm Lumor, DE, Rutgers

Houston Miller, DE, Texas Tech

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The 99 players who are leaving school without getting their degrees are:

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

Marcus Brown, DE, Missouri Western

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

K’Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, LSU

Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise St.

Nick Coe, edge rusher, Auburn

Trystan Colon-Castillo, OT, Missouri

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi St.

Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida

Kyle Davis, WR, Florida Atlantic

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher, Iowa

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Willie Gay, LB, Mississippi St.

Yetur Gross-Matos, edge rusher, Penn St.

Peter Guerriero, RB, Monmouth

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn St.

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon St.

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State

Thomas Newman, DB, Virginia-Lynchburg

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Debione Renfro, CB, Texas A&M

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Kenny Robinson, DB, West Virginia

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Cesar Ruiz, center, WR, Michigan

Darnell Salomon, WR, South Florida

Stanford Samuels III, CB Florida State

Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan St.

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn

Geno Stone, S, Iowa

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Tabyus Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

Michael Turk, P, Arizona St.

Michael Warren II, RB, Cincinnati

Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

Curtis Weaver, edge rusher, Boise St.

Cody White, WR, Michigan St.

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

David Woodward, LB, Utah St.

Chase Young, edge rusher, Ohio State

Toren Young, RB, Iowa