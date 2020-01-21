Odell Beckham had core muscle surgery

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham dealt with a core muscle injury for the entire 2019 season and there was word late in the year that he would have surgery in the offseason to repair it once and for all.

Beckham had that surgery on Tuesday. The Browns announced that he saw Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia for the operation and that it was deemed successful. Beckham is expected to fully recover in time for next season.

The handling of Beckham’s injury created one of many messy situations for the Browns in 2019 when quarterback Baker Mayfield said that the injury “wasn’t handled right in our training room.” Mayfield suggested that Beckham should have had surgery after being injured in training camp rather than play hurt all year and then tried to walk back the comments as not being critical of the Browns’ medical team.

Beckham played in every game despite the injury and caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns during his first year with the Browns.