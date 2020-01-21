Patriots add Vinnie Sunseri to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Patriots lost defensive line coach Bret Bielema to Joe Judge’s staff in New York. But New England has hired Vinnie Sunseri from Alabama’s staff, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.

Sunseri, 26, served as a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide in 2019. He will have a “support staff role” with the Patriots, according to Zenitz.

Sunseri played safety and was a core special teams player for Alabama. The Saints made him a fifth-round choice in 2014.

He played 15 career games.

Sunseri spent part of 2016 on the Patriots’ practice squad.

His father, Sal Sunseri, is Alabama’s linebackers coach.