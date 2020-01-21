Prince Tega Wanogho pulling out of Senior Bowl practices

Getty Images

One of the top tackles — and best names — in this year’s draft is cutting his week at the Senior Bowl short.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho won’t be practicing or playing this week in Mobile.

He had some knee swelling, and will be diagnosed next week. He dealt with an early-season knee injury but played through it. He’s going to stay at the Senior Bowl to interview with teams.

Wanogho came to the United States from Nigeria in 2014, and initially hoped for a basketball scholarship. But his 6-foot-7, 305-pound frame has made him a top pass-blocking prospect in another sport.