Report: Antonio Brown is a suspect in the battery of the driver of a moving truck

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown’s gradual self-destruction continues.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Brown is a suspect in the battery of the driver of a moving truck. Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, already has been arrested for felony burglary and battery.

Holt, as noted in a December 2019 story from ESPN.com, is a former NFL receiver and assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Holt and Brown allegedly battered the driver of the truck, according to Wolfe. Police officers tried to contact Brown, unsuccessfully.

It’s the latest problem for Brown, whose NFL has been placed in limbo while the league investigates a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape. Last week, agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Brown, with the understanding that the termination would be rescinded if Brown gets counseling.