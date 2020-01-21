Report: Mike Kafka to remain on Chiefs coaching staff for 2020 season

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka would have been the likely choice to replace Eric Bieniemy as the team’s offensive coordinator had Bieniemy landed a head coaching job this cycle, but Bieniemy is staying put and Kafka’s name has come up as a coordinator possibility for the Eagles.

It looks like the Eagles are going to be looking elsewhere. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kafka will remain on the Kansas City coaching staff for the 2020 season.

The Chiefs could have blocked Kafka from interviewing with the Eagles or anyone else, but Garafolo reports that there was never an official request from Philly that needed to be denied.

Kafka, who has been on Kansas City’s staff since 2017, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles in 2010 and appeared in four games at quarterback during the 2011 season.